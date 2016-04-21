Eating without hunger can harm your health

New Delhi, April 21: In the modern times, where potato chips, chocolates and bacon double cheeseburgers are waiting to lure the taste buds, people often gobble on food without being hungry.People in the contemporary societies often eat not on account of hunger, but because tasty food is available and beckoning at all hours of the day.In a recent study, researchers found that the tendency of today’s consumers to eat when they are not hungry might be less advantageous for health than eating when they are hungry.The results of the study that involved 45 undergraduate students showed that individuals who were moderately hungry before the meal tended to have lower blood glucose levels after consuming the meal than individuals who were not particularly hungry before consuming the meal.These findings suggest that it might be healthier for individuals to eat when they are moderately hungry than when they are not hungry.The research is published in the journal ‘Association for Consumer Research.’