EC announces Assembly election dates for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Chief Election Commission of India, AK Joti on Thursday announced the dates of the election in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in 2018.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Joti said, “Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura all have 60 seats each. EVM and VVPAT will be used in elections for all three states, first level checks have been completed. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in these states from today,” the Chief Election Commission said.

In polling is scheduled to be conducted in Tripura on February 18, Meghalaya on February 27 and in Nagaland on February 27. All the three states have 60 competing seats each.

The rule of the three state assemblies of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura would expire on March 6, 13, and 14, respectively.

The Democratic Alliance alliance lead by Naga Peoples’ Front, with the support of BJP, is now holding power in Nagaland.

Earlier, a four-member EC team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain had visited Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and held a series of meetings with the leaders of various political parties and asked them to make all preparations for the next assembly polls.