EC appoints Karan Sinha as new Police Commissioner of Chennai

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, March 25: Ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has ordered the transfer of Chennai Police Commissioner S George.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had registered an appeal for the transfer of Police Commissioner S George, to ensure free and fair administration of election in the RK Nagar assembly constituency.

The Additional Director General of Police in CB-CID, Karan Sinha, has been appointed as the new Chennai Police Commissioner.

A committee including DMK MPs TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi and Tiruchi Siva had filed a petition before the Election Commission earlier on March 17.

The DMK MPs had in the appeal said that S George could influence election in favour of the ruling AIADMK. (ANI)