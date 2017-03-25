EC appoints Karan Sinha as new Police Commissioner of Chennai

EC appoints Karan Sinha as new Police Commissioner of Chennai. Photo: Twitter.

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, March 25: Ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has ordered the transfer of Chennai Police Commissioner S George.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had registered an appeal for the transfer of Police Commissioner S George, to ensure free and fair administration of election in the RK Nagar assembly constituency.
The Additional Director General of Police in CB-CID, Karan Sinha, has been appointed as the new Chennai Police Commissioner.
A committee including DMK MPs TKS Elangovan, RS Bharathi and Tiruchi Siva had filed a petition before the Election Commission earlier on March 17.
The DMK MPs had in the appeal said that S George could influence election in favour of the ruling AIADMK. (ANI)

