EC gives recognition to the new party Swaraj India

New Delhi, Mar 2: The Election Commission today gave recognition to the newly launched Swaraj India as a registered party, party sources said here. The outfit was formed by ‘expelled’ AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav, senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Prof Anand Kumar last year. “Congratulations to all the well wishers of new & alternative politics. Swaraj India is now a registered political party,” a tweet from the party said. A formal registration certificate has been issued to the party on behalf of the poll panel, sources said. The party has announced that it will contest Delhi civic body elections likely to be held in April. In another tweet, party claimed it is the only political party in India that has “agreed to come under RTI Act”