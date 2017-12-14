EC issues notice to Rahul for violating model code of conduct

New Delhi , December 13 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress President-elect, Rahul Gandhi for violating Section 126 (1) (b) of R P Act by giving an interview to a local Guajarati news channels in poll-bound Gujarat.

The ECI has directed Rahul to file a reply in the regard by 5:00 PM of December 18.

The poll body has asked him to ‘explain why action should not be taken against him for violating provisions of Model Code of Conduct, failing which Commission will decide matter without any further reference to him.’

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain, initiated action against media channels. He said “We have been directed by the EC to take actions by filing FIR against violation of 126 (1) (b) of Representation of People Act 1951 in the areas going to polls tomorrow and we are working on it”.

The EC has termed the telecast of interview as display of election matter in violation of the 48-hour ban in force for Phase-2 polling.

In the interview, Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for insulting his predecessor Manmohan Singh while campaigning in the state, instead of talking about people’s concerns. (ANI)