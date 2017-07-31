EC rejects senior CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Kolkata,July31: the Election Commission on Monday rejected senior CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The commission said they cancelled his nomination papers as they were incomplete and he submitted the documents after the deadline was over on last Friday (July 28 at 3 PM). it also said that he didn’t submit the affidavit along with the nomination papers.

However, Left Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty, who is also the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha elections, said, “Mention of an additional affidavit in the nomination forms was not clear to many. We were not aware of it.”

He said, “All forms were submitted in time but they said that we have submitted it after the deadline was over. This is wrong. This a TMC conspiracy against us and we will fight it legally.”

The Left Front has fielded Bikash for the Upper House after Congress on Friday snubbed it and fielded sitting MP Pradeep Bhattacharya for the Rajya Sabha polls from West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, had said, “We were forced to field our candidate because Congress – as discussed – did not field a candidate of common choice in consultation with us. They did not think about a common candidate by Opposition parties. They never approached us and we were clueless that Pradeep Bhattacharya was re-nominated by Congress.”

July 28 was the last date of filing of nomination till 3PM. Assembly Secretary Jayanta Koley refused to accept the affidavit from Bikash, as it was claimed to be submitted after 3 pm.

Then, Sujan Chakraborty and senior CPM leader Rabin Deb met Koley and after a long discussion the EC has decided to reconsider the matter on Monday. Today after going through his papers – the EC found that it’s incomplete and rejected his nomination.

Earlier, Congress was keen on supporting party general secretary Sitaram Yechury for a third term in the upper House. However, CPI (M) Politburo have decided not to give Yechury a third term. Later, Yechury had clarified that he is not willing to seek a third term, which ends in August.