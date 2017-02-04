EC seeks response of AIADMK on complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against VK Sasikala

February 4, 2017 | By :
EC seeks response of AIADMK on complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against VK Sasikala

NEW DELHI, Feb4: The Election Commission has sought the response of AIADMK on a complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against the election of VK Sasikala as party general secretary.

Sasikala Pushpa had filed a complaint that the election was not as per procedure , official sources in the poll panel said here.

 Without sharing much details, the sources said the party has been asked to respond to the complaint but there is no timeline as it is not a ‘notice’.
 Pushpa had told the Commission that the elevation of Sasikala as the general secretary+ of the party was carried out in an “undemocratic manner”.
VK Sasikala has been Jayalalithaa’s closest aide since the 1980s. She has been taking care of party affairs , although she never held any formal position in the AIADMK before Jayalalithaa’s death.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
AIADMK against its MPs | Expels over 150 office bearers in two districts
AIADMK to seek EC’s help in disqualifying Puducherry MLAs ‘holding office of profit’
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
AIADMK bribery case: HC denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar
AIADMK ousted TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar constituency
Top