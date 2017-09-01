Eco parks get ready for Durga Puja season in West Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 1: Eco Park in New Town, the township on the outskirts of Kolkata, is getting decked up for upcoming Durga Puja season.

Since hundreds of people visit the park every day, there is always a demand for something new.

So the latest addition has been the installation of lighting decorations, starting from gate number 2.

A board with a designer ‘Swagatam’ written on it in multicoloured hues of lighting welcomes the visitor.

Similar boards line up the entire route to right inside the park.