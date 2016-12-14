Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave: India is now a good investment destination Says Modi

December 14, 2016 | By :

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 14:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited Asian corporates to invest in India saying it is an opportune time for business to invest in the country.

“India is not only a good destination. It’s always a good decision to be in India. We welcome those who are not in India so far,” Modi said through videoconferencing at the Economic Times Asian Business Leaders Conclave here.

“This is a time for integration, at the level of economy also, we are among the most open and integrated economies,” Modi said.

Listing some of his government’s reform measures to transform the Indian economy, the Prime Minister also mentioned the recent demonetisation drive that has impacted economic activity in the past one month.

“We are now moving towards a digital and cashless economy. Presently, cleaning the system from black money and corruption is very high on my agenda,” he said.

Tags: ,
Related News
Dubai’s skyscrappers light up in colours of Indian Flag
Congress, BJP fight it over ‘pakoda’ in Twitter
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’- English translation- Full text
PM Modi hails ‘Nari Shakti’, lauds women achievers
US President Donald Trump puts on Indian accent and mimics PM Modi, says report
Modi at Davos: data is real wealth
Top