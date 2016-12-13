Economically disabled family in Noida offers tea and Rs11 to bridegroom

GREATER NOIDA,Dec13: Amid unprecedented cash crunch, a poor differently-abled family in Noida organized the wedding of their daughter by serving tea to the guests and offering only Rs. 11 to the bridegroom as their blessings, setting examples for others.

Mahavir Singh and his wife Gyano, residents of Nattoki madiya village in Greater Noida, organised the simple wedding of their daughter Sanju in Noida Sunday night.

Mahavir and his wife, both of whom are differently-abled, were tensed after the demonetisation move by the government, as there was no cash for the wedding ceremony.

But their prospective son-in-law Yogesh, resident of Safedapura in Aligarh and a driver by profession, relieved their tensions by expressing his willingness for a simple wedding ceremony attended only by a selected guests.

Only tea was served at the marriage function. Bridegroom and bride exchanged garlands and got married.

Bridegroom took just Rs. 11 and took the bride with him. However, some village youths had arranged DJ music on their own funding.