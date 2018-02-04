Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay

New Delhi: In the game of political bargaining, BJP emerged winners as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’ s ‘economics’ based on budget allocation proved to be a mismatch with his political ambitions. After the crucial meeting, TDP said it will not break the alliance with BJP.

Threatening to break the alliance, leaders of TDP had send out clear cut signal to media that the South’s biggest ally will break the alliance with BJP, as the centre sidelined allocation to Andhra Pradesh in the budget.

However, after the meeting TDP leader and Minister of state YS Chowdary said, “TDP will not to break alliance with BJP-led NDA,”

Not hiding away the fact that it was all pressure tactics, the TDP leader openly said that it would “continue pressurising the Centre” for allocations to Andhra Pradesh.

“We will continue pressurising the Centre for it (allocation). We will also raise the matter in Parliament, if it is needed,” said Chowdary after TDP’s parliamentary board meeting.

He said that the party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister had not spoken to the Shiv Sena , a BJP ally which recently decided to go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

According to a report from NDTV, Union minister Rajnath Singh called Naidu today as the meeting was on. “It is not known what the two leaders discussed. But after the meeting, Ram Mohan Naidu, a parliamentarian from Srikakulam, said, “There has to be a concrete announcement while the budget session of parliament is on,” the NDTV report says.

Chandrababu Naidu openly conveyed his displeasure in a cabinet meeting held at Amaravati a day after budget.

TDP MP TG Venkatesh had told media that one option before the party is to sever ties with the BJP.

“We are going to declare war. We have three options – one is to try and continue, two is our MPs resign and the third is to end the alliance,” he had.