EC’s ‘third eye’ monitoring UP polls

Lucknow, Feb 11 : As voting got underway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Election Commission is extensively using information technology to ensure free and fair polling, an official said.

The ‘third eye’ of the poll panel was keeping a close tab on each and every movement at 14,514 polling centres through 2,362 digital cameras, 1,526 video cameras and 2,857 web cameras, the official added.

“Our commitment is to ensure free and fair polling and we are doing everything in this direction,” the official told IANS.

There have so far been no reports of any poll violence as 2.60 crore voters venture out to cast their franchise in the first phase.

There are 839 candidates, including 77 women, in fray for 73 seats across 15 districts in the western part of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have fielded candidates on all the 73 seats while the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) is contesting on 51 with its alliance partner Congress on 25 seats.

Amit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is fighting on 57 seats.

