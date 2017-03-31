ED attaches assets of Ablaze Info Solution for money laundering

New Delhi , April 1 : The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached the assets of Ablaze Info Solution Pvt. Ltd, Noida relating to the offence committed in violation of sections of the Indian Penal Code, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as the company’s Director Anubhav Mittal had collected several thousand crores of rupees from his customers by false inducements and later siphoned off the same by means of generating false, bogus bills, invoices with the assistance of various persons who are under scrutiny.

This case is also being investigated by Uttar Pradesh STF, Income Tax Department and the Serious Fraud Investigating Organisation and their investigations are yet to reach at a logical end.

The STF and the Special Investigation Team constituted in this regard have not yet filed charge sheet / final reports in their investigation.

However, the Enforcement Directorate has worked proactively and attached the Bank balances lying in various banks, funds available with payment gateway and immovable properties to the tune of Rs. 599, 28,15,577.00, held by Anubhav Mittal in the name of his company M/s Ablaze Info Solution Pvt. Ltd., Noida and other companies incorporated by him recently in 2017.

The attached properties include balances in 14 bank accounts totaling Rs. 543.81 crores, a Fixed deposit for Rs. 52 crores (approx.) lying with a Hyderabad based mobile Payment Gateway company named Paynear Solutions and a Villa in Jaypee Greens, Greater NOIDA worth Rs. 3.6 crores.

Further proceedings under PMLA are in process and more attachments shall follow very soon. (ANI)