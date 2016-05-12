ED seeks red corner notice against Mallya

New Delhi, May.12: After seeking to withdraw the exemption granted to liquor baron Vijay Mallya from personal appearance in the money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against the absconding former UB group chairman, was is also wanted by the banks for defaulting around Rs. 9,000 crore.

A Delhi court had earlier on Tuesday issued a notice to Mallya on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea and sought his response by May 20.

Meanwhile, Mallya remained elusive to India as the United Kingdom informed the government that they cannot comply with their request to deport him, but said they are ready to consider the option of liquor baron’s extradition.

A statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Vikas Swarup earlier this week said, “The UK Government has informed that under the 1971 Immigration Act, the UK does not require an individual to hold a valid passport in order to remain in the UK if they have extant leave to remain as long as their passport was valid when leave to remain or enter the UK was conferred.”

The UK Government’s response came nearly a fortnight after India made a request for the deportation of Mallya, whose Indian passport was revoked in a bid to secure his presence for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate had last month obtained a non-bailable warrant against Mallya from a Mumbai court in a money laundering case.