ED seizes Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti’s Delhi farmhouse

New Delhi, September 5: The Enforcement Directorate seized a farmhouse that is owned by Misa Bharti, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad at Bijwasan locality in Delhi on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate decided to atach the farmhouse that is located in Delhi’s Bijwasan as the central agency was not convinced by Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar’s response during the investigation in a money laundering case.

Previously, Central Bureau of Investigation conducted several searches against the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad and his family regarding the connection with several cases of corruption and money laundering against them. Also, the Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided three premises belonging to Misa Bharti and her husband in connection with a money laundering case probe against them.

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation descended quickly on 3 farmhouses that are located in posh localities of Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms earlier. Of the three farmhouses, one is registered in the name of Misa Bharti, second in name of her husband Shailesh Kumar and the third one in the name of M/s Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited. while conducting the searches, the investigation agency said that “incriminating” documents, electronic devices, including phones, have been seized. Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar were also questioned about certain documents recovered during the raids.