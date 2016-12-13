ED seizes Rs93lakh from middlemen in raids in Karnataka

Bengaluru,Dec13:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids in Karnataka and seized Rs 93 lakh in new currency notes from seven middlemen, reported media.

The ED official had presented himself as a customer to these middlemen, who have now been detained.

These middlemen reportedly had links with bank officials. ED is conducting further investigation to ascertain the links.

A day ago, Assam police raided a local businessman’s house and seized about Rs 1.55 crore in new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. On Sunday nearly Rs 13.5 crore, of which Rs 2.6 crore in new banknotes, were seized in the raid by the police at a law firm in southeast Delhi’s GK-I area.