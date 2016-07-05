ED summons Karti Chidambaram with regard to Aircel Maxis Scam

New Delhi, July 5 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, over his alleged role in the Aircel Maxis Scam case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has specifically ordered Karti to produce payments of around $2 lakh received from Maxis during the scam period.

Speaking to ANI here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said that Karti will have to submit all the transactions in the case before the ED along with the logical explanations for the charges against him.

“He has to give explanation to the ED for the hundreds of crores on non transparent transactions, dozens of benami companies and branches in dozens of countries,” he said.

Earlier, refuting allegations over his involvement in the Airtel-Maxis scam, Karti had said all his businesses are legally complaint with regulatory and statutory requirements, adding that they have been made in time and are up to date.

“All my businesses are legally compliant with regulatory and statutory requirements. They have been made in time and are up to date. I do not wish to state anything more than this,” Chidambaram told ANI.

Karti has reportedly amassed a huge amount of wealth through his dealings between 2006-2014, when his father P Chidambaram was a cabinet minister in the UPA Government.

According to reports, the investigators of the case have found the details of Karti’s investments during their probe of the alleged acquisition of telecommunication company Aircel by Malaysian company Maxis.

