Edapaddi K Palaniswami to be sworn-in as Chief Minister tomorrow

Chennai, Feb 14: Sources from AIADMK revealed that Edapaddi K. Palaniswami would be sworn-in as Thamil Nadu Chief Minister tomorrow.

Earlier today, Palaniswami was elected as legislature party leader to stake claim for the chief minister post after Sasikala held talks with the legislators. Palaniswami is the Minister of the Public Works Department of Tamil Nadu.

