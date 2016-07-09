Edhi’s legacy of service will never die: Malala

New Delhi, July 9: Expressing grief at the demise of Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai called on the people to remember his legacy and honour him by continuing his mission.

“Abdul Sattar Edhi passed away but his legacy of serving humanity will never die. His heroic work helping young and old inspired me from an early age. Edhi’s humble, selfless ways and tireless efforts should inspire us all. We should learn from him that it is our duty to help those most in need,” Malala said in a statement.

“My prayers go out to the family of Edhi and especially his wife, Bilquis, for standing strong in his mission. Edhi helped humanity regardless of anyone’s colour, gender, background, religion. Edhi changed lives and made history. Let’s remember his legacy and honour him by continuing his mission,” she added.

Edhi passed away in Karachi last night at the age of 92 after a prolonged battle with different ailments.

Edhi who formed the famous Edhi village 25 years ago which was home to the homeless, destitute, street children, elderly, abandoned babies and addicts was Chairman of the Edhi foundation which was celebrated for its humanitarian work.

In October last year, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had coordinated with the Edhi foundation to bring back Geeta, a hearing and speech impaired girl who strayed across the border 15 years ago and was taken care of by the foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced a contribution of 1 crore rupees to the Edhi foundation last October but Abdul Sattar Edhi denied the charity.

Born in Gujarat to a family of memon traders who came to Karachi during partition, Edhi started his welfare mission in 1951 opening his first home for homeless and sick in the Kharadar area in Karachi.

