Education is Power : US first lady Michelle Obama urges Spanish women to promote girls’ learning

Madrid , June 30: US first lady Michelle Obama has called on girls and young women in Spain and other developed nations to help promote her global girls’ education initiative.

Speaking to some 100 young women at a conference in Madrid today, she spoke of the difficulties girls face trying getting a school education in many countries. She said she had come to Spain in the hope of inspiring women and girls here to help fight for change.

Michelle arrived in Spain from Morocco on Wednesday. She started the three-nation tour to promote the “Let Girls Learn” initiative in Liberia.

President Barack Obama and the first lady launched the project last year to address the barriers that keep more than 62 million girls around the world out of school.