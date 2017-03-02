Edutainment show ‘Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakati Hoon’ sets new record of more than 400-million

New Delhi, Mar2:Popular edutainment show ‘Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakati Hoon’ has set a new record for edutainment shows by managing a reach of 400-million and counting.

National broadcaster Doordarshan announced yesterday that the show, produced by Population Foundation of India, has set a new record for edutainment shows by managing a reach of 400-million and counting.

“Never before in the history of Doordarshan has an edutainment show managed to achieve what ‘Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakati Hoon’ has done.

It has had a cumulative reach of close to 400-million plus and counting since the re-telecast is still on.

These numbers include the original telecast of the two seasons, a total of 131 episodes, the telecast of the dubbed versions in 13 languages and airing the same content on 216 All India Radio stations and now the re-telecast.

So the reach like I mentioned of MKBKSH has been phenomenal,” said Mukesh Sharma, Additional Director General Doordarshan.

On the achievement by the show, Executive Director of Population Foundation of India, Poonam Muttreja said, “changing social norms and behaviour is certainly not an easy task.

The media plays a critical role in reaching out to audiences and challenging existing attitudes and practices as we saw from the messages our viewers shared with us over the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

We have managed to touch people’s lives with Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakati Hoon.

’’ “Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakati Hoon” raises awareness among women, youth and communities on vital gender issues and illustrates how the prevailing skewed gender norms including social and familial roles result in negative health outcomes for girls and women, impacting the well-being of their families and on the progress of society at large.

Speaking about the achievement, celebrated director Feroz Abbas Khan said, “when we started this show we had concerns about how the show would be looked at, but after 131 episodes and two extremely successful seasons, we realised that the response from the people has been so encouraging.

It is an attempt to fight hierarchy and patriarchy at various levels and given the show’s success, we feel that the impact is being felt at the grass root level.

” The first season of Main Kuchh Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon revolved around the inspiring journey of Dr Sneha Mathur, a young doctor, who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village.

Taking the storyline forward in the second season, the show also focuses on Dr.Sneha’s crusade to ensure the finest quality of healthcare for all.

Under her leadership, village women find their voice through collective action.

The season has special focus on youth along with women.

The show has been translated into 13 languages and aired on 216 AIR stations across the country.

The makers are now contemplating a third season given the degree of impact the show has had across the country