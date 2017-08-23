Egg-shell blue dogs give some respite ,factory shut , Kasadi river needs to be cleaned
MUMBAI,August23: A factory in Mumbai accused of dumping dye into a river where several dogs turned blue has been shut down, an official said on Tuesday, after alarming pictures emerged of the brightly-coloured canines.
An animal activist spotted the blue dogs wandering the streets of Mumbai near an industrial zone where factories had been accused of pouring untreated chemicals directly into the Kasadi river.
Arati Chauhan said dogs and birds had been left a bright blue after swimming in the contaminated river.
“The bizzare incident brought to the forefront the dangers posed by these firms which fail to comply with environmental norms.”
Ms Chauhan wrote to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, a state body, to complain, and posted images of the dyed dogs online.
The board intervened, shutting down the factory for breaching laws on waste disposal, after pictures of the egg-shell blue dogs went viral online.
“We have shut down the erring firm after it was found they were flouting norms and endangering animals in the vicinity,” Jayant Hajare, the board’s sub-regional officer said.
Officials were also monitoring the health of the canines, Ms Hajare added.
The Kasadi runs through Taloja, Mumbai’s dense industrial zone home to nearly 1000 factories, data from the Mumbai-based Watchdog Foundation shows.
BLUE CLUES
Majumdar and his team were initially notified of the blue strays by concerned residents. The factory that locals think may be responsible and water areas surrounding it were fenced off, but the dogs were reportedly able to find holes in the wire fence, where they swam in the water to cool off. The Thane SPCA counted five dogs initially affected but estimate there could be more in the area based on the higher population of strays and the relatively weak fence.
“They looked apparently healthy excepting blotches of blue on their fur,” said Majumdar.
MUMBAI’S STRAY DOGS
Dogs are protected by law in India. This past May, the government passed sweeping regulations that ended indiscriminate breeding and provided funding for necessities like food and shelter. In a country with a billion people and 30 million dogs, it’s a massive undertaking.
“They stay on the streets; they are sheltered by small business communities and slum dwellers; most gated communities hate them, but they continue to exist,” remarked Majumdar.
They’re not just existing, says one expert, they’re thriving.
N.G. Jayasimha is the managing director of Humane Society India. He hadn’t heard of the incident in which dogs were turning blue, but he wasn’t surprised that they had been able to access polluted water.
Adding to Majumdar’s comments on the concerned community members who contacted the SPCA, Jayasimha emphasized the important relationship dogs can serve in Mumbai’s communities.
“There are street dogs which do not have personal owners or a referral household but may still be accepted by the neighborhood as belonging to the community,” said Jayasimha.
While dogs can provide an important source of companionship, even though people believe they pose a threat as a vector for rabies, often transmit from bites.