Egypt court quashes life sentence against deposed president Morsi

Cairo,Nov22:Egypt court quashes life sentence on deposed President Morsi on charges of spying with foreign organisations.

The Court of Cassation ordered that the 65-year-old be retried on the charge of conspiring to commit terrorist acts with foreign organisations.

Last week, the court quashed a death sentence handed to Morsi in a separate case revolving around a mass prison break during the 2011 revolution.

But he is still serving lengthy sentences related to two other cases.

Morsi was elected president in 2012 but was removed by the military a year later after protests against his rule.

