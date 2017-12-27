Egypt executes 15 men over terror attack in Sinai Peninsula military checkpoint.

Cairo/Egypt, Dec 27: The Egyptian authorities have executed 15 men who were found guilty on charges of the terrorism for an attack on a military checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula in 2013.

The hangings, which reportedly were the biggest mass execution in Egypt since six convicted jihadists were hanged in 2015, took place in the Prison of Wadi Al Natrun, west of Cairo, and the Prison of Burj Al Arab in the Mediterranean Sea city of Alexandria.

A military court found the men guilty of an attack in the Sinai Peninsula four years ago in which one army officer and eight soldiers were killed, reported the New York Times.

Expressing their fears and concerns, rights activists and Islamists said the latest executions would probably drive more young Egyptians to the Islamic State (IS).

Egypt has been fighting against a wave of terror activities that killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the military toppled former Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.

The executions of so many on a single day appear to be a reflection of the government’s recently declared resolve to crush the insurgency following the massacre by militants of more than 300 people in a Sinai mosque last month.

According to media reports, nearly 200 security personnel were killed in militant attacks in Egypt in this year. (ANI)