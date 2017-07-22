Egypt says 30 suspected militants killed in Sinai raids

July 22, 2017 | By :
Egypt says 30 suspected militants killed in Sinai raids

CAIRO, Jul 22:Egyptian security forces killed 30 suspected militants in ground and air raids in North Sinai conducted over the past four days, the military said in a statement.
Egypt faces an Islamist insurgency led by the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since 2013.
The military statement yesterday said 30 “highly dangerous” militants were killed and five others arrested in the raids, though it did not name a specific militant group or release names of those killed.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Old Kingdom tomb discovered in Egypt | 4,400-year-old tomb has paintings of ‘Hetpet’
World’s tallest man meets world’s shortest woman
1 killed, 12 injured as hot-air balloon crashes in Egypt
IIT-Kharagpur fourth-year aerospace engineering student commits suicide
Egypt executes 15 men over terror attack in Sinai Peninsula military checkpoint
BRICS Summit 2017: Worldwide deplore terrorist attacks, wherever and by whomsoever, without justification
Clash between police and citizens; One died and 19 injured in Cairo
Top