Egypt says 30 suspected militants killed in Sinai raids

CAIRO, Jul 22:Egyptian security forces killed 30 suspected militants in ground and air raids in North Sinai conducted over the past four days, the military said in a statement.

Egypt faces an Islamist insurgency led by the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since 2013.

The military statement yesterday said 30 “highly dangerous” militants were killed and five others arrested in the raids, though it did not name a specific militant group or release names of those killed.