Egyptian Brigadier General killed by three terrorists outside house

Cairo, Nov 5:An Egyptian Army Brigadier General was killed on Friday by three terrorists outside his house in the country’s North Sinai governorate, army spokesman said in a statement.

“Brigadier General Hisham Mohamed Mahmoud was killed by three terror militants outside his house in the North Sinai city of al-Arish,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying in the statement on his facebook page.

“Such cowardly and desperate acts will not discourage the armed forces to do their sacred mission of protecting the Egyptian people,” the spokesman added.

Earlier on Friday, an Egyptian judge escaped a car explosion in Cairo’s eastern district of Naser City.

An interior ministry official said the judge was not harmed and there were no casualties.

Some local media reported the judge was involved in one of the trials of ousted Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

–IANS