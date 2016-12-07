Egyptian woman weighing 500kg granted visa for treatment in India

NEW DELHI,Dec7: A bed-ridden Egyptian woman weighing 500kg was today granted visa by Indian Embassy in Cairo following intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Eman Ahmed, a 36-year-old resident of port city of Alexandria, was issued the medical visa hours after a Mumbai- based bariatric surgeon requested Ms Swaraj to help the woman travel to India for her treatment.

“Thanks for bringing this to my notice. We will definitely help her,” Ms Swaraj tweeted in response to the request.

Hours later, Dr Muffi Lakdawala, who as per his twitter profile is also a philanthropist, tweeted that Indian Embassy in Cairo granted visa to Ms Eman, a resident of Alexandria.

“Embassy in Cairo called Visa granted. Thank you so much for this prompt response, impressed Appreciate the help @SushmaSwaraj,” Dr Lakdawala said.

Earlier, seeking Ms Swaraj’s intervention, he had said Ms Eman weighs 500 kg and has been refused the visa.

“Ma’am , Eman Ahmed (Egypt) 500kgs requested me 2 save her pls help me get her a medical visa as refused thru normal process @SushmaSwaraj,” he had tweeted.

Ms Eman’s weight prevented her from pursuing her studies as she dropped out of school due to weight gain.