Egyptian woman with weight-loss surgery in India, has been able to feed herself in 25 years, says doctors treating her at an Abu Dhabi hospital

“Eman’s speech and voice are clearing steadily as per the speech therapist and family observation. She has started some movement in the lower limbs, which never happened for more than two years after she had a stroke,” Burjeel Hospital’s chief medical officer Yassin El-Shahat said.

Two weeks after leaving Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital, Ahmed’s psychological condition had improved considerably, he said.

On Sunday, the hospital flew in Eman’s mother from Alexandria.

Ahmed was in Saifee Hospital for a weight loss treatment and was transferred to Burjeel Hospital on May 4 after spending three months in Mumbai.

Her right arm has almost reached a normal state and she was able to sit without a support for short spans of 10-15 minutes.

The right side of Ahmed’s body was paralysed after she suffered a stroke when she was 11, restricting her movement.

“Eman is able to take food by mouth for the first time since three months. We started with few spoons every day and now feed her 15 spoons twice per day,” Dr Nehad Halawa, who heads a team of 20 specialists treating Ahmed, said.

Ahmed weighed 504kg when she arrived in Mumbai on February 11 and was considered to be the world’s heaviest woman. Doctors at Saifee said the bariatric surgery and diet regime helped Ahmed shun 300kg.

Halawa said Ahmed was on a very strict low-calorie diet and was steadily losing weight under the supervision of a dietician.

Her bed sores were also improving. A recent electroencephalogram, a test that detects electrical activity in brain, showed normal results and there was scope for further improvement, he said.