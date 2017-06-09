Eicher Polaris announced the launch of the Multix personal utility vehicle for starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh

Haryana, June9:Eicher Polaris today announced the launch of the Multix personal utility vehicle in the state of Haryana. Launched at a starting price ofRs₹ 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Faridabad) the Multix is a unique utility vehicle, which was first introduced in 2015 followed by the BS-IV model in October 2016. The Eicher Polaris Multix is a purpose-built vehicle that has been designed for independent businessmen and offers multiple applications for both personal and business usage. The first Multix showroom in Haryana – M/S. Faridabad Motors has come up in the Ballabgarh region and the company has claimed that it is working on launching five more dealerships across the state in – Kurushetra, Hisar, Rohtak, Ambala and Gurugram.

Eicher Polaris has positioned the Multix as a vehicle that can offer 3-in-1 adaptability – Family, Business, and Electricity. The former two qualities are addressed by its quirky-looking design, which has the appearance of a hybrid between a minivan and a pickup. It comes with a twin-cab layout and a cabin suited for a family of five. At the rear, the Multix comes with a small carrier bed for transportation of goods. As for the ‘Electricity’ part, the Eicher Polaris Multix comes with a unique power take-off feature called the X-Port. The X-Port can generate power up to 3 KW and can be used for lighting homes and power professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more.

The quirky-looking Multix has been designed for both personal and business applications

Powering the Eicher Polaris Multix is a locally sourced 510 cc single-cylinder Greaves diesel engine, which churns out 9.8 bhp at 3000 rpm and 27 Nm at 1400-2200 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual transmission and the claimed efficiency is an impressive 28.45 kmpl. In addition to that the Multix also comes with a first-of-its-kind independent suspension system – Pro Ride, which coupled with a ground clearance of 172 mm, delivers smooth ride experience on all kinds of roads, which we were able to experience during our test drive.

The Eicher Polaris Multix is available in four different dual tone colours – Red/Black, Yellow/Black, White/Black, and Silver/Black. In addition to that, the company also offers optional accessories like – hard rear cover, generator set for X-Port, music system, front and rear guards, seats and steering wheel covers, wheel covers and more.