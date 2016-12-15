Eiffel Tower switched off for people of Aleppo

Paris, Dec15: The Eiffel Tower will go dark in a symbolic recall of Paris city`s support to Aleppo and its citizens.”

France turned off the famed lights of the iconic Eiffel Tower on Wednesday as a gesture of solidarity with civilians in Aleppo where renewed fighting put at risk a truce deal to evacuate people and rebel fighters.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had earlier tweeted: “Tonight at 8.00 pm local time (1900 GMT), t

Fighting intensified in Aleppo over the last month which has led to concerns around the world over the plight of its citizens, with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad moving to take full control of the city.

The situation in Aleppo has worsened rapidly after a truce accord collapsed in September, triggering an international outcry to stop hostilities in the strategically-located Syrian city which has been contested by the government forces and rebels since 2012.

Deadly clashes erupted in Syria`s Aleppo on Wednesday as a deal for the evacuation of rebel areas was put on hold, leaving thousands of cold and hungry civilians uncertain of their future.

Entire families had gathered in the streets before dawn hoping to leave the ravaged city after an agreement announced the night before to evacuate civilians and rebels.

The landmark evacuation deal, brokered by Russia and Turkey, came after the Army seized more than 90 percent of east Aleppo from the rebels.

It would have marked the end of opposition resistance in Syria`s second city after years of fighting and dealt the opposition their worst blow since the conflict began in March 2011.

But it appeared increasingly fragile by Wednesday afternoon as the government and the rebels, as well as their foreign allies, traded accusations.

More than 310,000 people have been killed since the Syrian conflict began, and over half the population has been displaced, with millions becoming refugees.