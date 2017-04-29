Eight arrested over Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate murder and theft.

Salem/Tamil Nadu, April 29: Eight persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Jayalalithaa’s former driver Om Bahadur. Certain key documents from the Estate office were also lost. He was found dead at Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate on April 25. The prime suspect of Kodanad estate murder case, C Kanagaraj was killed on Friday in a road accident in Attur near Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

The second accused in the case and a close friend of Kankaraj, Sayan was critically injured while his wife and child died in another road accident in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

The police report stated that that second road accident might have been a suicide attempt.

Kanagaraj met with an accident when he was on his way to a relative’s house in Sakthi Nagar in Thalaivasal, on a two-wheeler on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway.

Meanwhile, Sayan who has suffered serious injuries was taken to a nearby private hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College.

A case has been registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving in a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC against the car driver in the Attur Police Station.

The accused driver is being interrogated by the police.The post-mortem is to be conducted in the afternoon.

TN Congress Chief S. Thirunavukkarasar on Saturday suggested that these types of properties can be taken over the state government.

“The property was bought by the Jayalalithaa when she was in the film industry. So, that can make a memorial house of Jayalalithaa and then it can be open to a general public,” Thirunavukkarasar told ANI.

Talking about the accident, the Tamil Nadu Congress chief said the accident case should be properly investigated either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by the retired judge of High Court. So, that truth can be told to the general public.

On April 24, a security guard at late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was allegedly killed by the duo.

The Ooty police headed by S.P. Murali Ramba held three persons, Santosh, Satish and Deepak in connection with the murder of guard Om Bahadur.

The incident comes in the wake of the raging power struggle in the state between the two factions of the ruling party – All India Anna Munnetra Dravida Kazhagam (AIADMK) – one led by Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and the other by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam. (ANI)