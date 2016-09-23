Eight dead in flood-hit Guntur, AP; schools shut

Guntur, Sep 23: Eight dead in flood-hit Guntur in Andhra Pradesh after heavy rain. Schools have been closed in Hyderabad. Four people are also missing. Rainwater inundated the railway tracks which led to stoppage of trains at Palanadu, Falaknuma and other railway stations.

The heavy rain threw normal life out of gear in Guntur. The Guntur-Hyderabad highway was cut off due to flooding. The Hyderabad-bound Palnadu Express and Macherla Passenger were held up at Reddy Gudem and passengers were evacuated from both trains.

South Central Railways PRO Uma Shankar said all evacuated passengers were transported to Hyderabad in buses.

Heavy rains also battered Hyderabad leading to flooding in low-lying areas and massive traffic jams across the city.

Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalli and adjacent areas were marooned due to breaching of local streams. Two buses of a private travels company were stuck in the floodwater near Narasaraopeta and locals rescued the bus commuters.

Transportation was cut to Guntur from Chilakaluripeta, Narasaraopeta, Macharla and other areas due to overflowing of floodwaters on to the roads.