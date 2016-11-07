Eight football fans killed in South Sudan bar shooting: Says Government

Juba, (Sudan), Nov 07: At least eight people were killed when some unknown gunmen fired on football fans in a bar in the South Sudan capital Juba at the weekend, the government said Monday.

“Eight young men were killed,” said deputy information minister Paul Akol Kordit adding that others were “in critical condition” after the attack on a bar where football fans were watching an English Premier League match on Saturday night.

South Sudan’s National Courier newspaper said the gunman had escaped despite a “prompt response” from security forces.

Police are investigating, but have not yet identified a motive.

The incident took place in Gure, a suburb of Juba, the South Sudan capital.

The city was hit by violence earlier this year as rival political factions clashed, prompting the vice-president, Riek Machar, to flee the country.