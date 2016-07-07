Eight killed in Morocco car accident

July 7, 2016 | By :

Rabat, July 7 Eight people were killed and five others seriously injured in a three-car crash in Morocco, officials said.

The accident took place on the road linking the cities of Sidi Bennour and Safi on Wednesday, a security source said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in the North African country.

According to data from the Moroccan Transport Ministry, a total of 3,565 people were killed in the country last year.

The ministry has adopted a new strategy 2015-2025 vowing to reduce the victims of accidents by 50 per cent.

(IANS)

Tags: ,
Related News
‘Gone in 60 seconds’ – 28 cars, high-tech thieves caught by Delhi police in no time
Colorado bear stuck in a car, takes joyride , in the US
BJP leader Darshan Nagpal, in Haryana becomes responsible for patient’s death after holding up an ambulance after it hit his car
No GST tax for old car and jewelry sales
One man was killed as a car was smashed by a Lamborghini in Sector 135 of Noida on the Expressway
24-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a car parked at a famous south Delhi mall
Top