Eight killed in Morocco car accident

Rabat, July 7 Eight people were killed and five others seriously injured in a three-car crash in Morocco, officials said.

The accident took place on the road linking the cities of Sidi Bennour and Safi on Wednesday, a security source said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in the North African country.

According to data from the Moroccan Transport Ministry, a total of 3,565 people were killed in the country last year.

The ministry has adopted a new strategy 2015-2025 vowing to reduce the victims of accidents by 50 per cent.

