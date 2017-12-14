Eight members of CPI (ML) Chandra Pulla Reddy Maoist group gunned down in Telangana

Hyderabad/Telangana, Dec 14: A special force of the state Greyhounds on Thursday gunned down eight members of a Maoist group during an encounter in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

Two SLR, as many 8 mm rifles and other weapons were also recovered from the encounter spot located in the dense forest of Bhadradri dist bordering Chhattisgarh.

All Maoists belonged to a CPI (ML) Chandra Pulla Reddy (Bata) faction.

More details awaited. (ANI)