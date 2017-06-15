Eight people die while 24 others sustained injuries when Uttar Pradesh transport bus fell into a ditch in Jaunpur

Jaunpur, Jun 15: Eight people lost their lives while 24 others sustained injuries when a Uttar Pradesh transport bus fell into a ditch in the Sikrara area of the district today. Police sources said the driver of the UP transport bus, travelling from Allahabad to Azamgarh, lost control over the vehicle. The bus then fell into a ditch, killing four passengers on the spot. Four others died later. Senior police officials and a rescue team have rushed to the spot.

“The UPSRTC bus was going to Jaunpur from Allahabad. At around 1.30 pm, the driver lost control over the vehicle which

hurtled down the bridge and fell on the bank of the river,” he said.

Mishra said eight passengers, including a woman, lost their lives and 30 were injured.

Two of the seriously injured passengers have been referred to Varanasi for treatment, he said, adding that other wounded persons were undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

An earlier accident, where 22 passengers were charred to death and 15 injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck and burst into flames on National Highway 24 .

The bus of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) carrying 41 passengers from Delhi was on its way to Gonda in eastern Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place near Bada Bypass.