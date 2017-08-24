Eight people missing following a landslide in Graubünden village of Bondo in Swiss Alps

Bern,August24:Police in Switzerland say at least eight people are missing following a landslide that forced the evacuation of a village in the Swiss Alps.

Authorities say German, Austrian and Swiss citizens are among the missing.

The landslide struck a remote Swiss valley early Wednesday, sending mud, rocks and dirt into the village of Bondo, near the Italian border. It forced the evacuation of about 100 people, some of whom were airlifted out of the area.

Police say they were unable to reach eight people despite intensified searches by teams and an army helicopter.

