April 24, 2017
Eight persons killed as bus overturned at a sharp bend on Pithoria road in Ranchi

Ranchi, Apr 24: Eight persons, including seven children, were killed and 60 others injured as the bus they were travelling in overturned at a sharp bend on Pithoria- Patratu road near here.

“Seven children and a woman were killed on the spot and 60 others were injured when their bus overturned at a sharp bend on Pithoria-Patratu road,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ranchi, Raj Kumar Lakra.

The victims were all residents of Nagri in Kanke district. They were on their way to attend a marriage in Patratu when the mishap occurred, said Lakra.

The injured have been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he said.

“Senior police officers have rushed to the spot. We are investigating as to how the accident took place,” the SP said.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh each to the bereaved families and Rs 20,000 each to the injured

