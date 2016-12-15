Eight policemen dismissed from service for exchanging old notes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru,Dec15:Eight policemen were dismissed from service without inquiry in Bengaluru. All eight have been accused of robbery in the guise of exchanging legal tender with old currency notes post demonetisation.

The erring cops were dismissed without inquiry under article 311 (2)(b) of police act. All eight are accused of being involved in robbery of lakhs of rupees meant for exchange with demonetised currency notes. The cops are accused in 3 cases of robbery of Rs 35.5 lakh, Rs 8 lakh and Rs 22.3 lakh in various police stations.