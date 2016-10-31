Eight SIMI terrorists escape from Bhopal Central Jail, Five officials suspended

Bhopal, Oct 31: Eight terrorists of the banned group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) have escaped from Bhopal Central Jail. They also killed a guard of the jail during the incident.

The Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday suspended five officials of the Bhopal Central Jail after eight terrorists of the banned group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) escaped late on Sunday night.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has confirmed the incident. It is reported that the terrorists escaped at around 2 a.m. using bed-sheets as rope.

"The incident happened around 2 a.m. The terrorists used blankets and bed-sheets. They overpowered the two officers in charge and then opened the locks," Arvind Saxena, Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI.

"The inmates made a rope with the help of bed sheets to jump over the walls. We have launched combing operations," he added. An extensive search operation has been launched in Bhopal and other places.

An extensive search operation has been launched in Bhopal and other places.