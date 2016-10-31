Eight SIMI terrorists escaped from Bhopal central jail, killed in an encounter

Bhopal, October 31: All eight SIMI terrorists escaped from Bhopal central jail has been killed in an encounter in Eintkhedi village.

It has been assumed that they have escaped between 2 and 3 in the morning, after strangulating the security guard.

They killed the head constable by slitting his throat with a steel plate and glass after overpowering him.

They tied one constable and slit the throat of head constable Ramashankar before escaping from B block of the jail.