Eight-year-old girl killed by leopard attack in Umarpada,Surat
Surat,Nov3: An eight-year-old girl, Nikita Vasava, was killed by a leopard in Vadi Faliya village of Umarpada taluka in Surat . This was the second incident of leopard attack in last one month in the village. Earlier, a leopard had attacked a boy and injured him.
The incident took place when Nikita and two of her friends had gone to attend nature’s call in the open field. The leopard grabbed Nikita by the waist and dragged her towards the forest. When the other two girls screamed for help, villagers came running and chased the leopard.
With villagers in pursuit the wild cat left behind the girl and disappeared into the forest. However, Nikita had already died before villagers could reach her. Nikita was the eldest of three siblings. She has a younger sister and a five-month-old brother.