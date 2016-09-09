Eight year old girl mauled to death by stray dogs while answering natures’ call in Jharkhand

Jharkhand,Sept9:In a tragic incident that took place in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, an eight-year-old was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.

According to the Hindustan Times, Soni Kumari, who lived in Hetbandh Digwar village and was studying in Class III, was on her way to a nearby sewer to relieve herself when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

Soni suffered injuries and bite marks all over her body before passers-by could shoo the dogs away.

She was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The government has now promised to construct a toilet in Soni’s house.

“We will help the family as per government norms. The family has no toilet; that is why the girl had gone outside to relieve herself. We will get a toilet constructed at the victim’s house,” sub-divisional officer Kiran Kumari told HT.

“We will direct the officials of animal husbandry department to take action against stray dogs in the area,” she added.

Incidents of stray dogs attacking residents have been reported from all over the country in the last few months.

In August, a 65-year-old woman was killed by a pack of stray dogs at the Pulluvila suburban beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The woman had also suffered dog bites all over her body and succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

On the same day, a 52-year-old woman in Pulluvila, Kerala, was also attacked by dogs. She survived her injuries but had to take anti-rabies shots.

According to HT, Kerala is the worst-affected state when it comes to the number of injuries inflicted on people by stray dogs.