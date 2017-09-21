Eight-year-old girl Virsaviya from Florida has outside heart in rare medical condition

Florida,Sept21:This video of an eight-year-old girl who recently moved to Florida might boggle your mind. She has her heart beating outside her body. Yes! No matter how unbelievable it sounds, it is true.

She came into limelight in the year 2015 when her heart-touching story had gone viral. This little girl;s name is Virsaviya had her video uploaded on YouTube is called ‘VirsaviyaWarriror.’ She suffers from what is an extremely rare condition, ‘Pentalogy of Cantrell’ that has caused her heart to be outside. It is a co-genital condition which makes the heart grow outside the body. Here’s the video:



In the 40 second clip, you can clearly see the fragile area where her heart is jutted out.

About the rare condition

According to a study published in the year 2012[1], Pentalogy of Cantrell is a rare malformation syndrome consisting of a specific combination of ventral midline defects. According to a study[2], the syndrome can lead to major congenital defects in these organs:

The breastbone which in the scientific term is called sternum

The muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen and helps in breathing, called the diaphragm

The thin membrane that lines the heart called the pericardium the abdominal wall

The heart

The survival rate of the complete form of Pentalogy of Cantrell is as low as 20%. However, in some cases, normal growth till 6 years of age has been reported with restorative surgeries.

