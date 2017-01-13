Either Mr.or Mrs. Sidhu willcontest in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab: Mrs. Sidhu.

Amritsar, Jan. 13: Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday asserted that either she or her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

“We don’t have anything in mind. We only want to work for the welfare of Punjab. One out of us (Navjot Kaur and Navjot Sidhu) is going to contest the upcoming election, for sure,” Navjot Kaur told ANI.

She further stated that till now no date has been fixed for Sidhu’s joining the Congress, but added that he is joining the party purely on an ‘unconditional’ basis.

“Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is interested in having Navjot Sidhu on board, he is the best person to decide what role would be given to him,” she said.

She also said that few of the members of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are also expected to leave the party and join the Congress party.

Navjot Kaur left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress in November last year, while Navjot Sidhu who’s also a former BJP member would be joining the grand old party in the next few days.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on February 4, where the people of Punjab will contest the election for 117 legislative seats.(ANI)