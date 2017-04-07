Elderly couple burnt alive in Telangana,accused of black magic

DUBBAKA, TELANGANA, April07: An elderly couple in Telangana was tied to a pole outside their home and burnt alive, allegedly by relatives who accused them of practising black magic and “bringing misfortune” to them.

K Sudhakar and his wife Rajeshwari died of 80 per cent burns.

The incident took place at a village in Dubbaka 117km from Hyderabad.

The police say the two were dragged out of their home by five people, including Sudhakar’s brother, and thrashed. The attackers then tied the screaming couple to the pole, poured kerosene on them and set them on fire.

The couple’s son called the police.

A case has been registered but no arrests have been made.