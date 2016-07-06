Elderly couple living in a bungalow at Byatarayanapura found with their throats slit

Bengaluru, June 6: An elderly couple living in a three-storeyed bungalow at Byatarayanapura, off international airport road, was found with their throats slit on Tuesday morning. The deceased are P. Muniyappa (68) and his wife Varalakshmi (60).

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the couple’s elder son Nagesh, who lives in Electronics City, came home after being told by a relative that the couple could not be contacted on the phone for two days.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decay. Forensic scientists estimate that they were killed either on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Muniyappa’s body was found in the hall on the ground floor and Varalakshmi’s in the bedroom on the first floor. Both scenes of crime indicated a struggle. Police suspect that the culprit was somebody known to the couple. “There was no sign of forced entry. No valuables are missing. This indicates that the murder was committed by somebody known to the couple,” a senior police officer said. All evidence points to the couple opening the front door for the assailant. After the crime, the assailant closed the door while leaving. “It is a self-locking main door. It locked from inside, too,” a police officer said.

Police sources said one close family member had visited the house on Sunday afternoon, by which time the couple had been killed, and taken out the car parked in the compound reportedly to take his daughter to a doctor. Later, he parked the car in the compound before leaving.

“He claims not to have gone inside the house as he did not want to disturb the couple. The car keys were found on him,” a senior officer said.

According to police, the incidence might have taken place two days ago. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when neighbors felt suspicious after foul smell emanated from the house. They immediately informed the police.

The scene of crime suggested that it was a murder over personal issues, but not for gain as no valuables were missing from the house, police sources said.

Muniyappa was a retired officer from a government institute. Further investigation is on.

Source: thehindu.com