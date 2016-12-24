Elderly woman with 50 cats at home gets 36 months probation in Wisconscin

December 24, 2016 | By :
Elderly woman with 50 cats at home gets 36 months probation in Wisconscin
Wisconsin,De24:A Wisconsin woman pleaded “no contest” to charges of mistreating animals after over 50 cats, including five that were dead, were removed from her home.

Seventy-eight-year-old Delores Marti of Monroe argued that the discovery of the cats does not reflect her character.

“She acknowledges she had a problem,” her attorney Chuck Wellington told reporters, according to WKOW.

When her home was first searched by police, reports claimed Marti had over 90 cats including 42 that were dead. This has since been revised to over 50 with five dead.

She’s lost everything, all because of a love of cats that went way beyond the realm of reason,” Wellington added.

Marti was sentenced to 36 months probation in which she will be unable to possess any animals including cats, which she cannot keep for five years

What people may think of me as a person … does not represent me as a person and that is very troubling for me to deal with,” Marti said. She has since sold her home and must pay the city of Monroe $10t,000 in restitution costs.

The hoarder claims the high number of cats in her possession stemmed from her love for the animal. The Department of Corrections may request she attends counseling.

“Perhaps your love for cats, it gets out of hand and it takes over what our good common sense normally would do,” Judge James Beer told Marti.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Wanna make your home look more spacious and brighter? Go ahead and apply these ideas
Canadian elderly woman lost her diamond engagement ring ,13 years ago finds it on a carrot plucked from farm
Railway Board chairman has asked the passengers to carry home-cooked food during travel
Elderly woman in Cambodia marries calf , says reunited with her deceased husband again
Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was found hanging in his LA home
Elderly woman delays flight after she throws coins into plane’s engine for good luck in China
Top