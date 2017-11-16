Elderly woman dies of starvation in UP’s Bareilly after they were denied ration

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, November 16: Denied of ration, a woman has allegedly died in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband was allegedly denied the ration. He was asked to present his wife for taking the biometric fingerprint.

But she could not go to the ration shop as she was not in good health for the last few days, as reported by several media.

After the news of this unfortunate incident surfaced on media, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav launched heavy criticism called it as “shameful”. He raised a question while speaking to the media that if a person is not healthy and is unable to go and collect the ration, can they be left to die of starvation?

While talking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav demanded that there should be an alternative arrangement if such incidents occur. He added that no rule can be bigger than the life of a human being.

The death of the women of starvation is reminding the tragic death of an 11-year-old girl dying in Jharkhand when her family was denied ration as they did not have an Aadhaar to submit. As per media reports, they were denied of ration for the last few months, as the ration card of the family was not linked to Aadhaar.

But when the controversy was heated up, the Uttar Pradesh government officials claimed that the girl Santhoshi Kumari had died due to Malaria. While her family alleged that she died due to starvation, crying “Bhatt, Bhatt”, which means rice.

As this incident aroused huge controversies, the Jharkhand Government stated that they would be instructing all district authorities, not to cancel any ration card.