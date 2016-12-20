Elderly woman murdered by servant in Mathura over robbery

Mathura, Dec 20 A 55-year-old woman was today murdered allegedly by her servant who also looted ornaments and cash worth Rs 4 lakh from her house in Industrial area falling under Highway police station.

“Three teams have been formed to nab the assailant Krishna who was given the job recently,” SP city Ashok Kumar, who had reached the spot with SSP Mohit Gupta, said.

According to police, the servant killed Munni Devi (55) when she was alone at her house.

He also looted ornaments worth about three lakh, Rs 50,000 cash and the womans mobile phone.

At the time of murder, the womans husband had gone to Agra for some business-related work.

According to police, forensic team has taken the samples and the body has been sent for post-mortem.